Traces of fentanyl found in Regina heroin seizure

Police are warning the public that they have found traces of fentanyl from an early January heroin seizure in Regina.

Police searched a residence in the 1700 block of Dewdney Avenue East and another on Alport Crescent on January 5. Officers found heroin, cocaine, bear spray and Canadian money.

Police said more than five ounces of heroin, or 142 grams, was seized in the search.

The heroin seized was analyzed by Health Canada and the organization confirmed that it did contain traces of fentanyl.

Police are reminding people about the dangers of fentanyl saying that if you take as little as two milligrams is enough to kill an adult.

All three men who were arrested after the search are facing drug trafficking and possession charges.