Winnipeg Jets’ Patrik Laine to compete in two events at skills competition

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Jets rookie forward Patrik Laine has been assigned to two events for the annual NHL skills competition as part of all-star weekend.

Laine, 18, is taking part in both the hardest shot and the accuracy shooting competitions. The NHL has once again matched up players against each other, with the winner of the match-up to earn the points for their team. Laine will compete against Edmonton Oilers forward Connor McDavid in the accuracy shooting event, while he’ll be up against San Jose Sharks defenceman Brent Burns in the hardest shot.

At the Jets skills competition back in December, Laine hit all four targets with the minimum four shots in a time of just 8.4 seconds to win the event. He finished second to only Dustin Byfuglien in the hardest shot competition where he registered a blistering shot of 101.2 miles per hour.

Laine is the only Jets player taking part.

Here are the complete list of assignments for Saturday’s NHL Skills Competition in Los Angeles, CA.