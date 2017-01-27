‘Brazen’ ATV thefts prompt Moncton dealerships to step up security

A series of “brazen” smash and grab thefts of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) at Moncton dealerships has prompted dealers in the area to step up their security.

After Hi-Tech Powersports on Baig Boulevard was broken into early Friday morning, the owner of Campbell’s Auto Sales on the same street decided to make some security changes.

“The owner of this establishment is actually out as we speak hiring a full time security company that will actually travel our lot and be here all night,” said sales manager Russell MacEachern.

MacEachern said they’ll also be parking vehicles in front of their main doors overnight.

“[It’s] to make sure nothing be driven in or out,” MacEachern said.

He added they’ll be taking the keys out of all their showroom units just in case, something Hi-Tech general manager Jen Landry said she’ll be doing as well.

Landry said three masked people, seen on her security video, smashed through her office window and made their way to the showroom. She called the theft, which occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Friday according to Codiac RCMP, a “brazen” act.

The thieves made off with three ATVs by smashing one of the vehicles right through the front doors.

“You feel violated I mean this is the place where you are supposed to come to work and feel safe,” said Landry, who added the whole theft took less than 10 minutes.

“They knew what they were coming to get. It was a very quick job.”

RCMP said they arrived on scene within minutes but the suspects had already driven off with the stolen vehicles including one side-by-side and two four-wheelers.

Landry said the three units combined are worth about $60,000.

Though she has doubts the other two will be returned, Landry did receive good news Friday at about 4 p.m. when she said some of her staff recovered one of the stolen ATVs on a trail north of Moncton running along Route 126. She said she felt a “little vindicated” when she discovered the ATV had run out of gas.

Not the first theft

RCMP say this is the second smash and grab type theft in just over a week.

Staff Sgt. Eric Larose said another dealership on the same road had a similar break in.

“Two side-by-side ATVs and a dirt bike worth about $30,000 were stolen from that area location on Jan. 19th,” Larose said.

It’s unclear at this time if the thefts are connected but RCMP are still investigating.