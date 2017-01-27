Police search home of Brossard woman, missing since 2014

Longueuil police and the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) canine unit are searching the home of a Brossard mother and baby, who disappeared three years ago.

Longueuil police spokeswoman Melanie Marcil says the Ontario dogs have specific training outside of the Longueuil force’s expertise.

Jian Ping Li, 42, was last seen April 30, 2014 leaving her home on foot.

She had her 6-month-old son, Xiao Feng Lu, with her, but left without her credit cards or a stroller.

Two weeks ago, police set up a command post in Brossard “based on new leads.”

Authorities wouldn’t talk about the nature of the search inside the home, which is still inhabited by the missing woman’s husband.

Police said Li’s husband passed a polygraph test, but someone else close to the family refused to take it.

Sun Youth is offering a $20,000 reward to anyone with information that leads to the mother and son’s whereabouts.

According to Longueuil police, it’s one of the largest rewards offered in Quebec.

— with files from The Canadian Press.