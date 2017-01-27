Canada
Suboxone added to Saskatchewan’s drug plan coverage

Saskatchewan's drug plan coverage expanded to include Suboxone, which is used to help treat opiate addiction.

Saskatchewan’s drug plan coverage for drugs to help opioid users has expanded.

Suboxone has been added to the list.

Its coverage will be in a similar manner as methadone, as long as it’s prescribed by a doctor.

Suboxone is used to help treat opiate addiction.

If someone is using Suboxone and ingests an opioid, they won’t get high.

It also has fewer side effects.

Prior to these provincial changes, the cost of Suboxone was only covered if methadone was not accessible or not an appropriate treatment.

