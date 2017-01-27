Suboxone added to Saskatchewan’s drug plan coverage

Saskatchewan’s drug plan coverage for drugs to help opioid users has expanded.

Suboxone has been added to the list.

READ MORE: Ontario expands use of Suboxone to battle growing opioid crisis

Its coverage will be in a similar manner as methadone, as long as it’s prescribed by a doctor.

Suboxone is used to help treat opiate addiction.

If someone is using Suboxone and ingests an opioid, they won’t get high.

READ MORE: B.C. doctors can more easily prescribe Suboxone

It also has fewer side effects.

Prior to these provincial changes, the cost of Suboxone was only covered if methadone was not accessible or not an appropriate treatment.