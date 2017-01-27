Charges laid after man with gun confronts trespassers

A Kelowna man who allegedly confronted two trespassers on his property while packing a gun has been charged with three criminal code offenses.

The incident happened in August at the 6000 block of Postill Lake Road east of the Kelowna airport.

RCMP say a father and son were equipped for camping when they were approached by the man.

“Police learned that the property owner had armed himself with a firearm and allegedly discharged the firearm into the ground when he confronted two males,” said Cst. Jesse O’Donaghey in a news release.

One of the trespassers also complained he was assaulted.

Carlos Verges, 33, has been charged with pointing a firearm, careless use of a firearm and assault.

Verges returns to court later this month for an arraignment hearing.