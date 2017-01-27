Saskatoon weather outlook: above freezing weekend before a cool down

Above freezing temperatures return for the weekend before a cool down into February.

Saskatoon Forecast

Today

-17 is what it felt like with wind chill early this morning as temperatures dropped to -9 before clouds moved in to start the day.

Those clouds quickly helped warm us up to just below the freezing mark for the morning before they cleared out and sunshine moved in by midday as temperatures rose to zero by noon!

Mostly sunny skies will stick around for the rest of the day with northwesterly winds at sustained speeds up to 30 km/h with gusts of 40 to 45 km/h helping to keep us mild with the mercury likely to eventually rise above zero this afternoon.

Tonight

Clouds will roll back in this evening with a slight chance of wet snow overnight as a disturbance ripples through and we dip back a few degrees below freezing.

Saturday

Even warmer air moves in this weekend as an upper ridge of high pressure strengthens over the region.

We should start our Saturday with some sunshine and wind chills as low as -10 before clouds roll back in midday, associated with a warm front that’ll bring in a chance of rain and a daytime high a few degrees above freezing.

Sunday

The full effects of the upper ridge will be felt on Sunday under a mix of sun and cloud to start before more clouds roll in during the day.

Thermometers will spike up to +3 or +4 for an afternoon high – but enjoy this, it’ll be the last of the positive heat for a while!

Work Week Outlook

A cold front slides through on Monday, bringing snow for the early morning hours into the mid-morning and strong winds at sustained speeds upwards of 40 km/h with gusts in the 60 to 70 km/h range.

Temperatures will start out around the freezing mark before falling back into mid-minus single digits during the day.

Mostly cloudy skies will likely linger into Tuesday as we fall back even further into minus double digits, which is where we will stay for the rest of the week under a mix of sun and cloud.

This Your Saskatchewan photo was taken near Kamsack by Kimberly Buchan:

