Man facing 12 charges after 3 downtown Edmonton robberies

Edmonton police have charged a 34-year-old man following three robberies in downtown Edmonton in January.

On Jan. 18 at approximately 4:30 p.m., officers were called about a robbery at a restaurant near 100 Street and 103 Avenue. A man reportedly went inside and threatened staff with a weapon.

Police responded to two early morning robberies the next week allegedly involving the same suspect. One happened on Jan. 23 near 116 Street and 104 Avenue and the other on Jan. 24 near 104 Street and 99 Avenue. In both cases, store clerks were reportedly threatened with a weapon.

Officers recognized the suspect, who is known to police, shortly after the third robbery in another convenience store.

“After resisting arrest, he was taken into custody without incident,” the EPS said in a news release Friday.

Aaron Joseph, 34, is charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of assault with the intent of resisting arrest and seven counts of breaching recognizance.