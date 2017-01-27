5 Montreal stories you must read this week: January 27

From freezing rain to a condo fit for a “cat lady,” here are the top five stories Global News covered in Montreal this week:

A heritage site

“Most of the people in the world now live in metropolitan areas so where is the heritage of that? The mountain is one of the most iconic things we can share.”

Mount Royal, a Montreal landmark, could soon gain international recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

READ THE STORY: Montreal wants Mount Royal designated a UNESCO heritage site

Brrr, it’s cold in here

Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow across Greater Montreal caused treacherous conditions for pedestrians.

Several accidents and road closures increased traffic and delays for commuters.

READ THE STORY: Freezing rain, icy streets cause accidents, delays and school closures

Cat ladies welcome

“My condo is great for cat ladies because it’s small enough for you to clean it up in no time.”

Marie-Eve Martel, a self-proclaimed cat lady was saved from a life of solitude when she met her Prince Charming.

READ THE STORY: Cat ladies welcome: Montrealer sells condo with unique Kijiji ad, attracts thousands

Dirty apartment

“I’ve already had the ceiling and the wall tested for asbestos and mould and it came out positive.”

A Quebec real-estate mogul is in hot water after his tenant and former employee claims his apartment is infested with mold and asbestos.

READ THE STORY: LaSalle landlord in hot water over claims of unsanitary conditions in apartment

A helping hand

Montrealer Cealy Tetley posted a video on Facebook showing STM bus drivers pushing each other up Côte-des-Neiges Road during the freezing rain and snow.

READ THE STORY: STM bus pushes another bus up Côte-des-Neiges during freezing rain, snow in Montreal

