NB man wanted on Canada-wide warrant in connection to death of Moncton man arrested

The man wanted in connection with the death of Rodney Perry of Moncton has been arrested.

READ MORE: Arrest made in Moncton homicide, Canada-wide warrant issued for second person

A Canada-wide warrant was issued for Jesse James Perry-Belliveau on Thursday. Police say the 25-year-old was arrested without incident in Memramcook, N.B. on Friday.

Perry-Belliveau of Moncton was one of two people charged with second degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Perry. He is scheduled to appear in court on a later date.

On Wednesday, Kimberly Cormier, 45,was arrested in connection to Perry’s death and appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Thursday. She was charged with second degree murder and remanded into custody until March 16, 2017 when she will appear in court.

Perry was found in his car with stab wounds on Tuesday afternoon after police had responded to calls of a fight at a parking lot on Elmwood Drive. They found the car had crashed nearby on Stone Avenue. He was taken to hospital where he later died.