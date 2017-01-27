12-year-old boy charged with arson after Alberta church fire

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that destroyed Stony Plain Alliance Church’s family centre on Dec. 18, 2016.

RCMP said no one was injured in the blaze. However, it took firefighters hours to put out the flames and neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The building housed a library, nursery, youth group as well as the church offices. Deputy Fire Chief Bert Lubbers said the building was destroyed.

Since the fire, Mounties and investigators with the Stony Plain Fire Department have been working together to determine the cause.

On Wednesday, a youth from the Stony Plain area was charged with arson.

He’s set to appear in court “in the near future,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.

“His name or further details will not be released.”