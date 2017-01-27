Crime
January 27, 2017 1:19 pm
Updated: January 27, 2017 1:28 pm

12-year-old boy charged with arson after Alberta church fire

Emily Mertz By Web Producer  Global News

A fire at Stony Plain Alliance Church on Dec. 18, 2016.

Global News
A A

A 12-year-old boy has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that destroyed Stony Plain Alliance Church’s family centre on Dec. 18, 2016.

RCMP said no one was injured in the blaze. However, it took firefighters hours to put out the flames and neighbouring homes were evacuated as a precaution.

The building housed a library, nursery, youth group as well as the church offices. Deputy Fire Chief Bert Lubbers said the building was destroyed.

READ MORE: Fire destroys church family centre in Stony Plain 

Since the fire, Mounties and investigators with the Stony Plain Fire Department have been working together to determine the cause.

On Wednesday, a youth from the Stony Plain area was charged with arson.

He’s set to appear in court “in the near future,” RCMP said in a news release Friday.

“His name or further details will not be released.”

stony-plain-fire6

Fire crews remained on scene at the Stony Plain Alliance Church Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 after fire destroyed the church’s family centre Sunday afternoon.

Credit, Town of Stony Plain
stony-plain-fire5

Fire crews remained on scene at the Stony Plain Alliance Church Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 after fire destroyed the church’s family centre Sunday afternoon.

Credit, Town of Stony Plain
stony-plain-fire4

Fire crews remained on scene at the Stony Plain Alliance Church Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 after fire destroyed the church’s family centre Sunday afternoon.

Credit, Town of Stony Plain
stony-plain-fire3

Fire crews remained on scene at the Stony Plain Alliance Church Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 after fire destroyed the church’s family centre Sunday afternoon.

Credit, Town of Stony Plain
stony-plain-fire2

Fire crews remained on scene at the Stony Plain Alliance Church Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 after fire destroyed the church’s family centre Sunday afternoon.

Credit, Town of Stony Plain
stony-plain-fire

Fire crews remained on scene at the Stony Plain Alliance Church Monday, Dec. 19, 2016 after fire destroyed the church’s family centre Sunday afternoon.

Credit, Town of Stony Plain
stonychurch1

A fire at Stony Plain Alliance Church on Dec. 18, 2016.

Global News
stonychurch2

A fire at Stony Plain Alliance Church on Dec. 18, 2016.

Global News
stonychurch3

A fire at Stony Plain Alliance Church on Dec. 18, 2016.

Global News
church1

Fire destroys a church in Stony Plain.

Courtesy: Mackenzie Blackburn
Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc

Report an error
Alberta RCMP
Arson
arson charges
Church family centre
Church Fire
fire investigators
Stony Plain Alliance Church
Stony Plain Church
Stony Plain Fire
youth charged
Youth Criminal Justice Act

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Global News