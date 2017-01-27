Edmonton youth soccer coach charged with sexual offences

An Edmonton man was arrested after allegedly trying to arrange sex with an 11-year-old girl.

ALERT’S Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) unit said a man was arrested Wednesday when he thought he was meeting a woman and her 11-year-old daughter for sex.

In fact, he had been communicating online with an ICE investigator and her “daughter.”

ALERT said investigators were involved in online conversations with the suspect since December.

Wesley Darrell Vander Leeuw, 43, was charged with making arrangements or an agreement to commit sexual offences against a child and making child pornography.

He was expected to make a bail application Friday.

ALERT said Vander Leeuw has been involved in coaching youth soccer in Edmonton.

There is no information he offended any children, ALERT said, but anyone with information about the case is asked to contact police or Cybertip.