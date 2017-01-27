Colder weather causes Winnipeg’s Red River Mutual Trail to reopen

WINNIPEG — If you’re anxious tolace up your ice skates and hit the ice, you’re in luck; the river trail at The Forks is reopen.

On Jan. 21, the Red River Mutual Trail temporarily closed down because of above seasonal temperatures. But thanks to a few colder weather days, the trail is now open again.

Skaters can skate from The Forks down the Assiniboine River to the Osborne Street Bridge.

“After our bizarre, record warm January weather, it’s great to re-open and invite people back onto the trails,” Paul Jordan, CEO of the The Forks North Portage Partnership, said in a media release Friday. “We know Winnipeggers are enthusiastic about winter activities.”

On-land rinks and trails are also open, in addition to snowboarding and tobogganing at Arctic Glacier Winter Park.

The 2017 warming huts on the trails will also be unveiled Friday morning .