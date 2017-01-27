colder tremperatures
January 27, 2017 11:37 am

Colder weather causes Winnipeg’s Red River Mutual Trail to reopen

Katie_Dangerfield By Online Producer  Global News

Because of the drop in temperature, Winnipeggers can once again enjoy skating on the river trail.

Jeremy Desrochers / Global News
A A

WINNIPEG — If you’re anxious tolace up your ice skates and hit the ice, you’re in luck; the river trail at The Forks is reopen.

On Jan. 21, the Red River Mutual Trail temporarily closed down because of above seasonal temperatures. But thanks to a few colder weather days, the trail is now open again.

READ MORE: Skating trails closed at the Forks due to warm weather

Skaters can skate from The Forks down the Assiniboine River to the Osborne Street Bridge.

“After our bizarre, record warm January weather, it’s great to re-open and invite people back onto the trails,” Paul Jordan, CEO of the The Forks North Portage Partnership, said in a media release Friday.  “We know Winnipeggers are enthusiastic about winter activities.”

On-land rinks and trails are also open, in addition to snowboarding and tobogganing at Arctic Glacier Winter Park.

The 2017 warming huts on the trails will also be unveiled Friday morning .

 

Global News

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
colder tremperatures
ICE SKATING
Red River Mutual Trail
River Trail
The Forks
Winnipeg river trail

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News