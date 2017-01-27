Saskatchewan Party MLA Greg Ottenbreit battling cancer

Greg Ottenbreit, the MLA for Yorkton and Saskatchewan’s rural and remote health minister, is battling cancer.

Ottenbreit, 53, was recently diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

He feels the cancer was detected early enough but will require extensive treatment over the next few months.

“It’s a reminder, even with my fairly physically active and healthy lifestyle, that this can happen to anyone and that screening and early detection can greatly improve your treatment options and outcomes,” Ottenbreit said.

“In retrospect, with my symptoms, I could have pursued diagnosis sooner, but am very glad I investigated when I did.”

It’s not the first time the Ottenbreit family has faced cancer.

In the spring of 1998, Ottenbreit’s son Brayden was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer shortly before his fourth birthday.

Brayden lost his battle with cancer in February 2000.

“When our son was diagnosed in 1998, my family relied on our faith, and although Brayden’s outcome wasn’t what we prayed for, God carried and strengthened us,” Ottenbreit said.

“I know He will again. My wife said back then that we could ‘choose to be bitter, or choose to be better – it’s the choice of one vowel.’ We will again strive for better. With my family at my side, I will beat this and have good come from it.”

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall said Ottenbreit has the full support of cabinet and his Saskatchewan Party caucus colleagues.

Wall said Ottenbreit will continue with his cabinet duties until the implications of his treatments are more clear.