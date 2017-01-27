Police investigate two suspicious deaths in Dartmouth

Halifax Regional Police (HRP) are investigating the sudden deaths of two people in Dartmouth Friday morning.

Officers were called to a home in a duplex shortly after 8:30 a.m. to help EHS with a medical emergency. They found a man and woman, believed to be in their 50s, dead inside the home.

Police say the duplex was evacuated as a precaution.

HRP says there is no evidence of foul play and believe their deaths may have been accidental.

The forensic identification team and the medical examiner are on scene to help with the investigation, as well as the Department of Labour and Advanced Education.