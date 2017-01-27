Robin Thicke accused of domestic violence by ex Paula Patton, restraining order granted

The bitter custody dispute between exes Robin Thicke, 39, and Paula Patton, 41, is heading into overdrive, with People confirming a judge granted Patton a restraining order against her ex on Thursday.

In the actress’ court filing seeking the restraining order, obtained by People, Patton claims Thicke physically abused her during their marriage. Thicke has been ordered to stay away from Patton, her mother and he and Patton’s 6-year-old son Julian; she alleges the Blurred Lines singer waited for two hours out front of her mother’s house recently, “demanding” to see Julian.

Thicke’s lawyer, Angela Pierce di Donato, downplays the situation, telling the magazine: “The Court issued temporary orders today based solely on paperwork. The Department of Community and Family Services will be closing the physical abuse allegation against Robin as ‘Unfounded,’ but has added an emotional abuse allegation against Paula, which remains under investigation. We believe that DCFS sees the damage that Paula has done to Julian and will take appropriate action to protect him.”

RELATED: Robin Thicke and Paula Patton exchange nasty accusations, Police called to Patton’s home

TMZ reports Patton’s court filing claims Thicke “hit her with a closed fist to her upper body and then pushed her onto the ground” in May 2013 while they were attending the Cannes Film Festival. In addition to this claim, Patton also alleges that Thicke “threatened multiple times to ‘bash my f**king head in.’”

An investigation by the Department of Community and Family Services is currently underway and was launched after Patton accused Thicke of physically abusing Julian. Thicke has admitted to lightly spanking his son on occasion.

In addition, on Jan. 12 Patton filed legal documents noting that she has “become concerned about [Robin]’s drinking and drug use, as well as the forms of punishment he is using to discipline Julian,” alleging that Thicke’s spankings have caused Julian to become “scared” of his father.

RELATED: Paula Patton launches custody battle against Robin Thicke, Judge denies her request for emergency hearing to limit his custody

Thicke’s lawyer’s counterclaims allege that Patton’s actions are in retaliation for Thicke’s refusal to allow her to attend the funeral of his father, Alan Thicke, who passed away in December.

Patton filed for divorce from Thicke in 2014 after allegations of the singer’s infidelity.

ET Canada has reached out to both Thicke and Patton’s reps for comment.

Thicke is scheduled to honour his late father on Friday and Saturday at the NHL 100 Gala and the NHL All-Star Celebrity Shootout as an assistant coach.