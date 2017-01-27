Driver injured in collision with Calgary Transit bus

One person was badly injured in a collision between a pickup truck and a Calgary Transit bus in the community of Silver Springs on Thursday.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Silvergrove Way N.W. and Silvergrove Drive N.W. at around 5 p.m.

EMS said the driver of the truck, a man in his early 20s, was trapped in his vehicle and needed to be extricated. He was rushed to hospital in serious, potentially life-threatening condition with head, pelvis and leg injuries.

The bus driver was assessed at the scene but wasn’t taken to hospital. No one on the bus was injured.

Calgary police are investigating what caused the collision.