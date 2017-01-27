Man convicted as accessory in Maple Batalia’s death back in court
A A
The man convicted as an accessory to the murder of Maple Batalia could be sentenced today.
Gursimar Bedi, 26, was found guilty for helping in the slaying of the 19-year-old SFU student in Surrey in September, 2011.
The court was told he rented the vehicle used on the night of the murder.
READ MORE: Maple Batalia’s life and death to be subject of new film
Crown lawyers have asked for a six-year prison term.
Batalia’s former boyfriend, Gurjinder Dhaliwal, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and is serving a life sentence in prison.
© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.