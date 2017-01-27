Crime
January 27, 2017 8:57 am

Man convicted as accessory in Maple Batalia’s death back in court

Maple Batalia was killed in Surrey in September, 2011.

The man convicted as an accessory to the murder of Maple Batalia could be sentenced today.

Gursimar Bedi, 26, was found guilty for helping in the slaying of the 19-year-old SFU student in Surrey in September, 2011.

The court was told he rented the vehicle used on the night of the murder.

Crown lawyers have asked for a six-year prison term.

Batalia’s former boyfriend, Gurjinder Dhaliwal, pleaded guilty to second degree murder and is serving a life sentence in prison.

