No injuries after targeted shooting in Surrey: Vehicle struck multiple times

There were no injuries after another targeted shooting in Surrey Thursday night.

Surrey RCMP say shots were fired at about 9 p.m. in the 12300-block of 91A Avenue. Witnesses told them someone in a white pick-up truck was seen firing multiple times at a white Mercedes sedan.

The sedan was struck multiple times.

The driver of that vehicle has been found and was not hurt.

The white pick-up truck fled the scene.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.