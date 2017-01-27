Crime
January 27, 2017 8:42 am

No injuries after targeted shooting in Surrey: Vehicle struck multiple times

Amy Judd

Surrey RCMP rushed to the scene of another shooting in the city Thursday night.

There were no injuries after another targeted shooting in Surrey Thursday night.

Surrey RCMP say shots were fired at about 9 p.m. in the 12300-block of 91A Avenue. Witnesses told them someone in a white pick-up truck was seen firing multiple times at a white Mercedes sedan.

The sedan was struck multiple times.

The driver of that vehicle has been found and was not hurt.

The white pick-up truck fled the scene.

Officers are canvassing the neighbourhood and speaking with witnesses to obtain further information.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or if they wish to remain anonymous, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

 

