Friday’s Okanagan forecast

Friday January 27 2016

Weather forecast update at 5am:

High pressure and an upper ridge will continue to dominate the weather pattern over the Southern Interior.

This will keep the risk of valley cloud in the forecast for at least this morning and tomorrow morning. There is a slight to moderate possibility of partial clearing in the afternoon.

Signs point to a change on Sunday when the ridge flattens.

Today’s daytime high range: -1 to +5C

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong