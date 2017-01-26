Central Alberta high school teacher accused of sexual exploitation

A 43-year-old teacher from Barrhead, Alta. has been charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a young person.

RCMP said officers responded to a report of “inappropriate interactions” between a teacher and three students from Barrhead Composite High School on a social media site Monday.

Police said they believe the teacher used the Snapchat website to communicate with the students but no physical contact was reported.

On Thursday, police said Andrew Philip Jissink was arrested and charged and released with conditions following a bail hearing. They said Jissink was also teaching at R.F. Staples Secondary School in Westlock, Alta. at the time the social media incident was reported.

Jissink is scheduled to make his first appearance in Barrhead Provincial Court on Feb. 14.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Barrhead RCMP detachment at 780-674-4848 or to anonymously submit a tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 or online.

Mounties said the ages and grades of the victims will not be released.

Barrhead is about 120 kilometres northwest of Edmonton. Westlock is about 40 kilometres east of Barrhead.