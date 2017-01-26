2 men arrested in separate impaired driving incidents north of Regina

RCMP say two men have been charged in separate impaired driving incidents north of Regina Wednesday.

At 3:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, Southey RCMP received a complaint of a suspected impaired driver going north on Highway 6 from Regina to Southey. Police said officers were told the vehicle had damage to its front end and was swerving on the road and driving in the wrong lane.

Southey and White Butte RCMP Police Dog Services found the vehicle on Highway 6. Police said it turned east onto a grid road and was followed by officers. Police also received another complaint from a person who said they had nearly collided with a vehicle matching the same description.

RCMP found the vehicle in a yard. The male suspect then got out and ran behind a house. He was arrested in the same place.

Lester Favel, 32, is facing six charges including impaired operation of a motor vehicle, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle and operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

Favel will appear in Regina provincial court on Jan. 27.

Later in the evening, at 5:36 p.m., RCMP received a complaint of a vehicle going through the ditch and between lanes on Highway 11, near the overpass construction between Regina and Lumsden. Regina police and RCMP were able to block off the area and stop the vehicle.

Dwayne Jean, 40, from Alberta was arrested and charged with one count each of impaired operation of a motor vehicle, operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police and dangerous operation a motor vehicle.

Jean appeared in Regina provincial court Thursday afternoon.