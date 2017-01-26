16-year-old arrested after machete attack in Winnipeg on Wednesday

WINNIPEG — A teenager faces a number of charges after Winnipeg police allege they attacked a 16-year-old boy with a machete on Wednesday.

Police said at approximately 11:40 a.m., officers responded to Garden City Collegiate after reports of a weapon call. Initial reports provided to police were that a youth assaulted another youth inside the school with a machete.

Multiple police units responded to the school, including the tactical unit. Police said the victim was brought to hospital “where he was treated and released.”

A 16-year-old was arrested and faces charges of robbery, assault with a weapon and failure to comply with probation.

Police did not say if the accused was a boy or a girl.