Lethbridge bridal stores swamped heading into busy wedding season

The middle of winter is not normally a time many think of weddings, but staff at bridal stores in Lethbridge say it’s busier than ever.

“When it comes to bridal gowns, it takes about four to six months to order in everything,” Once Upon a Bride general manager Deonia Hudson said. “Whether it’s wedding gowns or bridesmaids’ gowns, because they are made on order, there’s no warehouse somewhere.

“You do want to think of it a little in advance.”

The busy time of year is also highlighted by one of the biggest bridal shows taking place this weekend.

The Diamonds Bridal Exhibition and Fashion Show is running on Sunday, Jan. 29 with everything needed for the big day.

“Everybody and everything that you need to plan a wedding will be there,” Hudson said. “Whether it’s photographers, caterers, spray tans, learning to dance, you name it–it’s all there under one roof to make your life a little easier.”

Bride-to-be Jordan Bosma has yet to decide on her dress, but will be modeling six other gowns in the fashion show Sunday.

“I’ve literally never modeled or anything,” Bosman said. “I’m not a size zero so I never thought that that would be possible.

“You just have to jump out of your comfort zone and I’m super excited.”

In the tough economic times, Bosma said she is planning to stick to a pretty strict budget for her special day because in the end, there’s only one thing that matters.

“You don’t need anything expensive, you just need your family with you.

“That’s pretty much what a wedding is about. Celebrating your love with your family and friends.”