94-year-old Hamilton-area man charged with attempted murder after 3 people attacked with machete

Hamilton police have charged a 94-year-old man with attempted murder after three people were attacked inside a home in the city’s west end.

Police said in a statement that officers were called to a Progreston Road home in the Carlisle community just after 6 p.m. Wednesday. Officers arrested a man in the home after police arrived on-scene.

Two people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The third person was uninjured.

94-year-old man charged with attempted murder in attack with a machete.

Homicide unit detectives were called into assist officers with the investigation.

Carlisle resident Michael Yole was charged with one count of attempted murder and two counts of assault with a weapon.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact Det.-Sgt. Steve Bereziuk at 905-546-3865.