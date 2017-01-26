Crime
January 26, 2017 3:50 pm

4 moose shot and killed on private property; Alberta man charged 

By Staff The Canadian Press
COLD LAKE, Alta. – One man has been charged after four moose were shot and killed on private property in northeastern Alberta.

Police say they got a call about shots fired around 4:40 p.m. on Monday in the municipal district of Bonnyville.

When they arrived, they found four dead moose.

RCMP say the property owner did not give anyone permission to hunt on his land.

Dwayne Gerald Nest, 59, Cold Lake First Nations has been charged with unauthorized use of a firearm.

Alberta Fish and Wildlife officers investigated and no charges have been laid.

