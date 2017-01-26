Two suspicious incidents in Surrey spur RCMP warning

Surrey police are investigating after a maroon-coloured van and male driver were allegedly involved in two suspicious incidents in the Guildford and Fleetwood neighbourhoods.

RCMP said the first incident happened on Jan. 24 in the 16400-block of 80th Avenue at 5 p.m. when a woman was jogging and noticed a van circling the area. She told police the van stopped and the driver got out, and then continued to watch her before trying to talk to the woman. The suspect then followed her on foot until she left in her vehicle.

On Jan. 25, in the 14900-block of 96th Avenue at 3:30 p.m., police said a girl walking her dog noticed a van following her. The van sped up and slowed down to match her pace. The girl then hid and the van eventually drove away.

In both incidents the van was described as an older model and maroon-coloured. A witness also said it had a boxy shape, sliding doors and tinted windows.

The driver is described as an adult male in his 40s, with dark circles under his eyes and salt and pepper hair. He was last seen wearing dark-coloured sweat pants and a black hoodie.

Surrey RCMP’s Special Victims Unit is leading the investigation and gathering information about both instances.

Anyone who sees a van matching this description is asked to call police and if possible, record the license plate number.