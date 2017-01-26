World
Fort Lauderdale airport shooting: Esteban Santiago indicted on 22 counts

By Curt Anderson The Associated Press

MIAMI – The man suspected of the shooting at a South Florida airport that left five people dead and six wounded has been formally indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment returned Thursday charges 26-year-old Esteban Santiago with 11 counts of causing death or bodily harm at an international airport, five counts of causing death during a crime of violence and six counts of using a firearm during a crime of violence. Santiago could face the death penalty if convicted in the Jan. 6 shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The indictment contains no terrorism-related charges despite Santiago’s claims to the FBI that he was inspired by the Islamic State extremist group.

Santiago is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges Monday. He is being held without bail.

