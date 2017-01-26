Quebec motorist gets 14-year sentence in death of family of three

A Quebec motorist who who was driving under the influence of alcohol when he killed a family of three has been sentenced to 14 years in prison.

The sentence came down in a courtroom Thursday in Saguenay, about 250 kilometres north of Quebec City.

A jury convicted Yves Martin last December in the August 2015 deaths of Mathieu Perron, Vanessa Tremblay-Viger and their son Patrick, 4.

Tremblay-Viger was pregnant at the time.

The charges against Martin included dangerous driving causing death.

His blood-alcohol level was twice the legal limit at the time.