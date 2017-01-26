Crash in Saanich leaves man with life-threatening injuries

A 20-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured following a car crash in Saanich on Wednesday evening.

Police said a 1999 black Chevrolet Tracker was travelling east on Cedar Hill X Road when the driver lost control of the car. The car crossed into oncoming traffic and went onto the sidewalk, where the pedestrian was struck.

The Tracker eventually came to a rest in a yard after crashing through a fence at Cedar Hill X Road and Marjean Place.

The pedestrian, who was struck by the vehicle, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. It is believed the driver may have suffered a medical event.

The driver stayed at the scene until police arrived and was later taken to hospital.

Investigators from the Saanich Police Crash Analyst Team had the area closed for several hours to gather evidence.

Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is asked to call Saanich Police.