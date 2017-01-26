Date set for hearing as killer of Meika Jordan seeks appeal at Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of Canada has set a tentative date to hear an appeal by a Calgary stepmother convicted with her husband of killing six-year-old Meika Jordan.

As Global News first reported earlier this week, Marie Magoon has filed a notice of appeal to the SCC. The court confirmed Thursday a hearing has tentatively been scheduled for Oct. 6, 2017.

Meika’s mother said Monday she was notified by the Crown that defence had filed a notice of appeal.

The Crown and defence team will now be expected to send arguments to the Supreme Court. The court will review and decide how the case will proceed.

“As far as we have been told, this is going ahead,” Meika’s stepfather Brian Woodhouse said Thursday.

Watch below: Global’s ongoing coverage of the Meika Jordan case

In December, the Alberta Court of Appeal upgraded convictions for Magoon and Meika’s father, Spencer Jordan, from second-degree murder to first-degree murder.

READ MORE: Convictions for killers of Meika Jordan, 6, upgraded to first-degree murder

Meika was brutally tortured and murdered in the couple’s Calgary home in November 2011.

The upgraded charges were a unanimous ruling from a panel of three justices.

“We agree with the Crown that constructive first-degree murder was created for cases like this one,” the ruling reads. “We have concluded the appellants should be convicted of first-degree murder.”

Woodhouse said it’s frustrating to hear the date has been set, especially when it’s so many months from now.

He said he’s also worried about how he and Kyla will be able to attend the hearing.

“I’m preparing for the fact I will have to deal with that all on our own,” he said. “More time off work…more stress.