January 26, 2017 2:10 pm

Several senior diplomats resign as Donald Trump’s presidency takes shape

By Staff The Associated Press

President Donald Trump speaks at the House and Senate GOP lawmakers at the annual policy retreat in Philadelphia, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

A number of senior career diplomats are leaving the State Department after the Donald Trump administration accepted their resignations from presidentially appointed positions.

The State Department said Thursday that several senior management officials as well as a top arms control diplomat would be leaving. All submitted their resignations prior to Donald Trump’s January 20 inauguration as is required of officials holding jobs appointed by the president. They were not required to leave the foreign service but chose to retire or resign for personal reasons, the department said.

More resignations are expected to be accepted as Trump’s diplomatic team takes shape, according to officials. The now-vacant jobs will be filled by subordinates on an acting basis until their full-time appointments are named, the department said.

