Frost heaves close part of Vernon’s Okanagan Avenue

Large cracks have crippled Vernon’s Okanagan Avenue in Vernon, forcing a portion of the road to close.

“The failure is currently being assessed by geotechnical engineers and is likely a result of a frost heaving due to milder temperatures,” City of Vernon communications officer Tanya Laing Gahr said in a news release.

The affected area is just west of Fulton Road near Elephant Storage. Traffic has been reduced to single lane alternating while the assessment is underway.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if at all possible.