Trudeau makes brief stop in Regina

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a brief stop in Regina as part of his cross-country tour.

In the morning, he joined hundreds of cadets for breakfast at the RCMP Academy Depot Division.

The breakfast photo-op lasted about an hour before Trudeau left for the University of Regina – to meet with students and tour the school.

According to U of R president Vianne Timmons, it’s the first time a Prime Minister visited the university in decades.

At the school, hundreds of students lined the hallways hoping for a “selfie” with the Prime Minister.

Seems like everyone's goal is to get a selfie w Trudeau #yqr pic.twitter.com/udvTMav9Ok — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) January 26, 2017

However, it wasn’t all happy smiles as dozens of people took the opportunity to protest against oil and pipelines in North America.

Squeals have turned into cries of "water is life" protesting Dakota Access pipeline, kinder Morgan, line 3.. #yqr pic.twitter.com/MEGxqzVNy6 — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) January 26, 2017

Chanting “Water Is Life” and “No Kinder Morgan, No Line 3,” protestors told Global News they saw it as their only opportunity they had to send a message to the prime minister.

Quite a mixed scene here: lots of selfies by the PM Trudeau as protests are still continuing @UofRegina #yqr pic.twitter.com/EgwwD6fNSx — Christa Dao (@ChristaDao) January 26, 2017

