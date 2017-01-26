Canada
January 26, 2017 1:45 pm
Updated: January 26, 2017 2:42 pm

Calgary pet store celebrates Year of the Rooster

GIL TUCKER By Reporter  Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Head into a pet store and you’re bound to have some cute close encounters. And as Gil Tucker shows us, at one Calgary store Wednesday there was really something to crow about.

A A

There was a special visitor helping celebrate Chinese New Year on Wednesday at a Calgary pet store, turning it into a day to remember for staff and shoppers.

The guest of honour was Glen the rooster, visiting from the countryside east of Calgary with his owner, Aimee Diduck.

“He’s like a dog,” Diduck said. “I like to take him everywhere.”

Aimee Diduck with her pet rooster Glen on Jan. 25, 2017.

Gil Tucker / Global News

She brought him to Pisces Pets to help mark the Chinese Year of the Rooster, which begins Jan. 28.

“He’s out giving everyone good luck,” Diduck said.

Read more from Gil Tucker here

Store employees, including Brittany Gamble, got to hold the rooster.

Story continues below
Global News

“I’ve dealt with goats, I’ve dealt with mice, I’ve dealt with mini-pigs, so I’ve dealt with almost every animal from the Chinese zodiac and this is the first time I’ve dealt with a rooster,” Gamble said.

“People celebrate you,” Diduck told her pet. “You’re a very honoured bird.”

And she was honoured to save Glen from his fate on the farm where he used to live.

“They were going to kill him and they said, ‘do you want this guy?’” Diduck explained. “Then I had this rooster that was going to live in our house, temporarily. Three years later, he still lives in the house. He actually lives with two kitties. One jumps on him all the time.”

Diduck’s friend, Missy LeBlanc, had come along for the visit, impressed by Glen’s good behaviour toward her.

“Glen doesn’t usually like me,” LeBlanc said. “So he’s ready to celebrate the year, I think.

“Maybe it’s a sign of good times to come that he’s not attacking me.”

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Calgary pet stores
Chinese New Year
Chinese New Year Calgary
Pets
Pisces Pets
Pisces Pets Calgary
Roosters
Year of the Rooster

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Global News