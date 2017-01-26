14-year-old charged with allegedly sexually assaulting 80-year-old on NS trail due in court

The case of a 14-year-old boy charged with sexually assaulting an 80-year-old woman on a public walking trail in Nova Scotia is due in court Thursday.

Police say the woman was hiking alone in East Kingston at about 2 p.m. on Dec. 29th when she was approached by a youth who was masturbating.

Police say the boy pushed her down and sexually assaulted her, but she struggled and was able to get away.

They say the attacker tried to force her to perform oral sex on him, and attempted to remove her pants.

Officers say a search with a police dog service led them to a home, where the teenager was arrested a short time later.

Police say the teen from Kingston is also facing an assault charge.