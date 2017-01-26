Riders sign all-star receiver Duron Carter

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made it official and signed all-star receiver Duron Carter.

Carter joins the Riders after spending three seasons with the Alouettes. The 25-year-old receiver signed with the Als as a free agent in 2013.

Last season, Carter started 14 regular-season games where he had 938 receiving yards and five touchdowns. He also added a blocked punt that he recovered and returned 46 yards for a touchdown.

Through 40 career CFL games, Carter has 185 catches for 2,877 yards and 17 touchdowns. He was also named the Als most outstanding player and a CFL All-Star in 2014.

“We are pleased to be able to add a young dynamic player like Duron Carter to our football team,” Riders vice president of football operations, general manager and head coach Chris Jones said in a statement.

“He is a supreme talent with a rare combination of size and speed that has yet to reach his full potential. Adding him to our already deep receiving core will give us multiple options and make us difficult to defend.”

Carter spent the 2015 season on the Indianapolis Colts practice roster.