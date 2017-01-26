Ontario government wants colleges to scale back executive pay raises

TORONTO – Ontario’s cabinet minister in charge of post-secondary education is telling colleges to go back to the drawing board on executive pay raises, after some proposed hikes of 50 per cent.

A public-sector wage freeze is expiring, and colleges are posting their executive compensation proposals under new rules that came into force in September.

READ MORE: Centennial College gets $44M from Ontario government, feds to open new aerospace campus

Legislation the Liberal government introduced – after it had been under fire for years over generous salaries and severance packages for executives in the public sector – created new compensation frameworks.

Advanced Education Minister Deb Matthews sent colleges a memo today, telling them to adjust their compensation plans – in particular, to make sure they compare salaries to those at other colleges or organizations of a similar size.

READ MORE: Ontario College of Teachers criticizes new bill designed to protect students

Some have been using universities and hospitals as comparators.

Matthews says in fairness to the colleges, the amounts posted were the maximums of a salary range, so she is asking them to be more transparent as to what compensation would actually be.