Natural gas rates set to rise in Manitoba

Gas rates will be rising in Manitoba effective Feb. 1.

Natural gas customers in Manitoba will be paying more to heat their homes.

On Wednesday, the province’s Public Utility Board approved an increase in primary gas rates.

Centra Gas Manitoba will raise the raise starting Feb. 1.

This means an average customer’s bill will increase $32 a year.

Natural gas rates for customers that have signed fixed-term fixed-price contracts, with either Centra or a private broker, are not affected, according to the Public Utility Board.

 

