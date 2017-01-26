Mount Royal Collegiate students deliver new home to Whitecap Dakota family

Mount Royal Collegiate students in the carpentry apprenticeship program have unveiled their latest project, which will change one family’s life.

They handed over the keys on Wednesday to a new home for the Whitecap Dakota First Nation south of Saskatoon.

It is the seventh house delivered to the community in partnership with Saskatoon Public Schools.

Alexandra Red Bear and her family will call it home.

“We all feel grateful that we built this for their family because I don’t know where they would be right now if they didn’t have a home,” Chaston Dustyhorn, a student at Mount Royal Collegiate, said.

The program started as a pilot project in 2003 and now accepts applications from around the city.

It benefits students, who receive credits, industry certifications and hours of hands-on experience.