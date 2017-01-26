Crime
Toronto man files formal complaint over threat of cellphone seizure by police

A man who videoed Toronto police officers threatening to seize his cellphone for recording an arrest has filed a formal complaint.

Waseem Khan says he wants the Office of the Independent Police Review Director to hold them accountable.

Khan’s video shows a man on the ground with police standing over him when an officer turns his attention to Khan.

The footage shows two officers then threatening to confiscate Khan’s cellphone.

Another is heard warning him the suspect might spit in Khan’s face and give him AIDS.

Toronto police have publicly apologized for the officers’ behaviour on Tuesday, and for falsely saying AIDS can be spread through saliva.
