Carbon monoxide forces evacuation of Saskatoon apartment building

A carbon monoxide detector helped alert people in a Saskatoon apartment building to high levels of the odourless gas.

Officials with the Saskatoon Fire Department said they received a 911 call on Thursday at around 3:30 a.m. CT of the detector sounding in the building at 522 Ave. X. S.

Crews using carbon monoxide monitors found readings of 165 ppm.

Approximately 60 people were immediately evacuated from the building. Twelve people were transported to temporary shelter by the Canadian Red Cross.

No injuries were reported.

SaskEnergy determined a faulty boiler was the cause of the carbon monoxide release.