January 26, 2017 9:29 am

Regina police investigating a string of robberies from Wednesday night

Regina police are investigating a string of armed robberies from Wednesday night.

The first robbery, took place just after 7:00 p.m. when a man entered a convenience store on the 3500 block of Dewdney Ave. with a knife. He fled the area without any money or merchandise.

Roughly an hour later police say another business on the 4600 block of Albert Street was robbed of cash and cigarettes by a man wielding a knife.

Finally just after midnight a man and woman armed with a firearm and knife robbed a taxi driver of cash – before fleeing the scene.

Police aren’t sure if the robberies are related but are asking anyone with information to come forward.

