Elijah Noname found guilty of manslaughter after Halloween party

The jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial for Elijah Noname.

A final decision came in around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night – finding Noname guilty of the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Noname was charged with second degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Nolan Tanner three-years ago at a Halloween night party.

“My Client is relieved that a fair resolution has been reached to this matter after three years. He is very remorseful for how matters ended and hopes the verdict can provide some closure to the Tanner family,” Noname’s Lawyer Noah Evanchuk said.

The crown argued it was a party that spiraled out of control – ending with Noname shooting the victim six times.

The defence said his actions were reasonable – claiming Tanner stabbed Noname in the lower back.

Noname will be back in court on Thursday where it’s expected a sentencing date will be set.