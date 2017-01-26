Crime
January 26, 2017 6:24 am
Updated: January 26, 2017 6:26 am

4 arrested in connection with West Island break-ins

Annabelle Olivier Headshot By Web producer  Global News

Police arrested four men wanted in connection with a series of break-ins In Montreal's West Island. Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017.

Four individuals were arrested Wednesday evening in the Lower Laurentians, in connection with a series of break-and-enters in the West Island.

Montreal police said two men, aged 20 and 32, as well as two others aged 36-years-old, were arrested at around 8:30 p.m. ET.

Several search warrants were also executed.

Very few details of the operation were available.

It is not known when the alleged break-ins occurred.

