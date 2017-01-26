Canada
Toronto police to issue report today on ways to modernize force

By Staff The Canadian Press

Toronto police are set to release a report today on ways to modernize the force.

The service’s Transformational Task Force is set to table the document – called “Action Plan: The Way Forward ” – with the Toronto Police Services Board at a meeting this afternoon.

The task force began its work last February and is expected to put forward a multi-year plan to strengthen the service.

The report is expected to include plans for facilities, information technology and resources, as well as performance objectives.

It is also expected to address the human resource, technology and other investments that will be required to support its recommendations.

