January 26, 2017 2:19 am

SPCA investigates after dog allegedly loses 30 pounds in Richmond kennel

By Online News Producer  Global News

A picture of a healthy Apollo.

WARNING: This story contains images that some may find disturbing

The B.C. SPCA is investigating after a Metro Vancouver man alleged neglect at a dog boarding facility in Richmond.

Matt Devries left his dog Apollo at a Richmond kennel for three weeks while he went travelling, he said in a Facebook post.

Apollo lost 30 pounds during his time at the kennel, he added.

“When I saw him my heart broke,” Devries wrote. “I immediately took him to the animal hospital. The vet said he was ‘starving and malnourished, clearly animal abuse.'”

The B.C. SPCA confirmed that it is looking into the matter.

Global News