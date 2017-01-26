Les Kaminski remains Calgary Police Association president despite charges

Les Kaminski will not lose his job as president of the Calgary Police Association (CPA) after most members voted to keep him in the post, despite two criminal charges being laid against him last week.

Kaminski was charged with one count of assault with a weapon and one count of perjury in connection with the arrest of Jason Arkinstall, which took place on Aug. 31, 2008.

The charges were also connected to evidence that was offered during Arkinstall’s January 2011 trial for uttering threats against an officer. Arkinstall was acquitted in that trial.

Both Kaminski and Const. Brant Derrick were charged after an investigation into “serious and sensitive” allegations of assault and perjury by the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT).

Derrick, who was the officer that Arkinstall was alleged to have made threats again, faces one charge of assault causing bodily harm.

Kaminski was released on bail, with conditions to appear in a Calgary court on Feb. 7. Derrick has also been released with a condition to appear in court on the same date.

“The majority of the membership supports Les Kaminski to remain as President of the Calgary Police Association,” said a letter from the CPA board of directors.

The letter added that 1,573 members voted.

“The CPA Board recognizes that not all members will agree with the outcome of this poll, however our efforts will focus on the reunification of our membership as a whole,” the letter said.

Kaminski thanked police members in a letter obtained by Global News.

“I am overwhelmed and appreciative of the support I’ve received over the past several weeks,” Kaminski said in the letter.

“To say it’s been challenging is perhaps the understatement of my life.”

