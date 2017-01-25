Okanagan forecast

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

Weather forecast update at 5pm:

Thursday will be very similar to Wednesday. That same story will go for Friday and Saturday as well… but then signs point to the start of a gradual weather pattern change this Sunday when the upper ridge flattens.

Until then expect mostly cloudy conditions with a slim chance of afternoon partial clearing. There will also be very little change in daytime highs across the Southern Interior over the next few days.

Thursday’s daytime high range: -1 to +3

We will have the rest of your weather details coming up at 5, 6:30 and 11pm – hope you can join us!

~ Duane English / Wesla Wong