Sask. oil spill frequency ‘not uncommon’: U of S geoscientist

Saskatchewan’s second oil spill in about six months is not unheard of, according to an associate professor in geological engineering at the University of Saskatchewan.

“Going back over the past few decades, it’s not uncommon to see two or three of these within a year,” said the university’s Grant Ferguson, including natural gas pipeline breaks.

Ferguson, a professional geoscientist, said the spill on Ocean Man First Nation near Stoughton, Sask. is unlike the Husky Energy spill in July 2016.

“The Husky spill is a different game because it involved the slope failure and the river’s right there, so we’re looking at acute consequences,” Ferguson said.

In comparison, Ferguson said the immediate impacts of the Ocean Man spill “won’t be there” and water supply wells in the area may be affected in the future.

Environmental consultants are investigating the Ocean Man spill and local air quality and wildlife are not affected, according to a provincial spokesperson.

About 174,000 litres of the 200,000 litre oil spill have been recovered as of Wednesday.

The spill was identified late Friday and the provincial government alerted the public three days later.

Oil poured onto a low-lying area containing a frozen slough. It has been fully contained and oil hasn’t entered any waterways, the spokesperson said.

Officials have identified the source of the spill as a Tundra Energy Marketing Limited pipeline. It was scheduled to be purged Wednesday and could be cut and removed as early as Thursday.